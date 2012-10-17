FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy wheat, maize imports fall in Jan-July
October 17, 2012

Italy wheat, maize imports fall in Jan-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Imports of soft wheat into Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, fell to 2.4 million tonnes in the first seven months of the year from 2.6 million tonnes in the same period in 2011, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Wednesday.

Maize imports fell to 1.2 million tonnes in the Jan-July period from 1.8 million tonnes in the first seven months of 2011.

Imports of durum wheat used for making pasta fell to 794,710 tonnes in the period from 1.1 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)

