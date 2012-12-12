FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy wheat, maize imports fall in Jan-Sept
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 12, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Italy wheat, maize imports fall in Jan-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Imports of soft wheat into Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, fell to 3.2 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year from 4.1 million tonnes in the same period of 2011, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Wednesday.

Maize imports fell to 1.4 million tonnes in the Jan-Sept period from 1.97 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2011.

Imports of durum wheat, used for making pasta, fell to 1.09 million tonnes in the period from 1.65 million tonnes a year earlier.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.