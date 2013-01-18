FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy wheat, maize imports fall in Jan-Oct-Anacer
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2013 / 9:49 AM / 5 years ago

Italy wheat, maize imports fall in Jan-Oct-Anacer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Imports of soft wheat into Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, fell to 3.63 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2012, from 4.48 million tonnes in the same period of 2011, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Friday.

Maize imports fell to 1.83 million tonnes in Jan-Oct 2012 from 2.15 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2011.

Imports of durum wheat, used for making pasta, fell to 1.24 million tonnes from 1.91 million tonnes in Jan-Oct 2011. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.