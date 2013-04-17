FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy maize imports double in January
April 17, 2013 / 11:05 AM / in 4 years

Italy maize imports double in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - Imports of maize into Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, jumped to 403,975 tonnes in January 2013, doubling compared to the 194,771 tonnes imported in the same month last year, cereals body Anacer said on Wednesday.

Soft wheat imports eased to 263,114 tonnes compared to 268,283 tonnes in January 2012.

Imports of durum wheat used for making pasta slumped to 31,062 tonnes in January 2013 compared to 81,464 tonnes in the same period last year.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

