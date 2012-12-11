FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Grilli says different EU rules for small banks "dangerous"
December 11, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Grilli says different EU rules for small banks "dangerous"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday that it would be “very dangerous” to have separate rules for smaller lenders in a European banking union.

The European Union is in the process of negotiating common rules and oversight for the region’s banks, and Germany is seeking separate regulations for smaller lenders.

Grilli’s comment came during testimony to a parliamentary commission. During the same testimony, Grilli also said that a deal with Switzerland to tax Italian assets held in that country had not been reached.

“We are convinced that we should not get a deal at all costs. We don’t have a deal yet, but we hope to get one,” Grilli said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer)

