Italy econ min says respects BOI's -2.0 pct GDP 2012 forecast
July 12, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

Italy econ min says respects BOI's -2.0 pct GDP 2012 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday that Bank of Italy governor Ignazio’s Visco’s forecast that the economy will shrink by 2.0 percent in 2012 should be seen with “maximum respect”.

“We have not yet made our forecasts but we always view what the Bank of Italy says with the maximum respect,” Grilli told the Senate.

The Italian government’s most recent official target for gross domestic product in 2012 is -1.2 percent.

Visco told Italian daily Corriere Della Sera on Sunday that he expected the economy to contract by about 2.0 percent this year.

Grilli also told the Senate that the first tranche of aid to Spanish banks would increase Italy’s debt by nearly 6 billion euros, but Italy would not need to issue more debt as a result.

