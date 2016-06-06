Central bank cuts Italy's 2016 growth forecast to 1.1 pct

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy on Monday said it had cut the country’s growth forecast for this year and next due mostly to a global economic slowdown, while it said domestic demand would still drive a moderate expansion.

The Bank of Italy said 2016 growth was likely to be 1.1 percent, which is slightly lower than the government’s 1.2-percent forecast, and which is a significant reduction to the bank’s own 1.5-percent estimate from January.

In 2017, growth is seen at 1.2 percent compared with a January forecast of 1.4 percent, while the euro zone’s third-biggest economy is seen expanding by 1.2 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)