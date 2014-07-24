FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Renzi says "difficult" to reach 2014 GDP goal -Corriere
July 24, 2014

Italy PM Renzi says "difficult" to reach 2014 GDP goal -Corriere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said it will be “very difficult” for Italy to reach its 0.8 percent growth target this year, according to an interview published on Thursday on the website of the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“Our priority is to create jobs. But the data, I think, will only begin to improve starting in 2015,” Renzi said.

The Bank of Italy last week cut its estimate for 2014 growth to just 0.2 percent and warned that there was significant uncertainty about the outlook for the euro zone’s third-largest economy. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

