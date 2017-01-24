FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 7 months ago

Emergency helicopter crashes in central Italy - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A emergency relief helicopter believed to be carrying six people crashed in a mountainous area of central Italy on Tuesday but there was no immediate information about possible casualties, Italian media said.

State broadcaster RAI said the helicopter had been picking up a person injured in a skiing accident and did not appear to be involved in a rescue operation following last week's avalanche that buried a hotel in the same region of Italy.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Crispian Balmer

