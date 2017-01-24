FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Emergency helicopter crashes in central Italy - media
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 24, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Emergency helicopter crashes in central Italy - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A emergency relief helicopter believed to be carrying six people crashed in a mountainous area of central Italy on Tuesday but there was no immediate information about possible casualties, officials said.

A spokesperson for the civil protection department said that according to first reports it had picked up a person injured in a skiing accident.

The accident happened on the other side of Italy's Gran Sasso mountain range about 100 km (62 miles) from the site of a massive rescue operation following last week's avalanche that buried a hotel in the same region of Italy.

Italian media reported that the helicopter was heading back to a hospital in the provincial capital of L'Aquila after picking up the injured skier.

Reporting by Isla Binne, editing by Philip Pullella

