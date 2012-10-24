FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian house prices fall 1.7 pct y/y in Q2-ISTAT
#Financials
October 24, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Italian house prices fall 1.7 pct y/y in Q2-ISTAT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian house prices fell 0.4 percent in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year and were down 1.7 percent compared to the same period last year, statistics office ISTAT said on Wednesday.

Prices of new houses rose 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter and were up 2.8 percent year-on-year, ISTAT said, in its first report on the housing price data.

Prices of existing houses fell 0.8 percent on the quarter and were down 3.6 percent compared to last year.

On average in the first half of 2012 overall house prices fell 0.9 percent compared to the same period last year, with new house prices registering a 3.1 percent rise and existing house prices falling 2.7 percent, the data showed.

ISTAT said it had launched its house price index on Wednesday as part of a pan-European project to monitor residential house prices based on new regulation.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

