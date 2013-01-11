FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian house prices fall 3.2 pct y/y in third quarter
January 11, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

Italian house prices fall 3.2 pct y/y in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian house prices fell 1.1 percent in July-September last year compared to the previous quarter and were down 3.2 percent from the same period of 2011, statistics office ISTAT said on Friday.

The decline on an annual basis accelerated from a 2.1 percent fall year-on-year in the second quarter and a 0.2 percent decline in the first quarter, ISTAT said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti extended the “IMU” housing tax to principal residences, which were previously exempt, a move which some critics say has contributed to a slump in Italy’s housing market.

The move was one of the most unpopular of the emergency measures passed after his government took power in November 2011, at the height of the financial crisis.

It has become a campaign theme ahead of February elections.

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi has promised to exempt all primary residences while centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani has said it should be scrapped for owners of less expensive properties. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Toby Chopra)

