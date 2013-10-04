FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian house prices fall 5.9 pct y/y in second quarter
October 4, 2013 / 8:59 AM / in 4 years

Italian house prices fall 5.9 pct y/y in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Italian house prices fell 0.6 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter and were down 5.9 percent compared to the same period of last year, statistics office ISTAT said on Friday.

The decline on an annual basis slowed slightly compared to a 6.0 fall in the first quarter of 2013.

A tax on primary residences introduced by former prime minister Mario Monti at the end of 2011 contributed to a slump in Italy’s housing market, according to critics of the unpopular “IMU” tax.

In August, Enrico Letta’s government agreed to abolish IMU from the start of 2014 and to scrap two instalments of the tax which were due in September and December. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

