Italian stocks - Factors to watch on March 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank’s top shareholder said on Friday it had reached a deal with a pool of 11 creditors to unblock shares in the bank it gave them as guarantee for their loans.

The main foundation shareholder could sell a first share packet of 7 percent early next week to private investors and companies close to the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

The paper said a further 7-8 percent stake could be sold after to private equity firms such as Equinox. It cited rumours saying talks with Middle East sovereign funds, including Qatar, were under way. Financier Massimo Armanini is also in talks for a 2-3 percent stake on behalf of an investor from an emerging market country, it added.

FIAT

Fiat could soon turn its attention to sealing an alliance with a European operator in commercial vehicles in which case the front runner would be Peugeot-Citroen, MF said on Saturday citing an industry source close to the company.

Italy is not considering new incentives for the car sector, Industry Minister Corrado Passera told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.

ENI, SNAM

Italy’s Industry minister said in an interview in Sunday’s Sole 24 Ore Eni will exit completely from gas transport grid operator Snam. He said state-controlled investment group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a shareholder of Eni, was the most likely candidate to be involved in the operation.

* FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

Private equity funds Sator and Palladio have almost finalised their industrial plan to relaunch the Fondiaria-SAI group which they want to present to creditor banks by Thursday, Il Giornale said on Monday. The two funds have said they could pull out if they cannot submit the plan to the banks.

* TERNA

The energy group sees 2012 sales of more than 1.7 billion euros with 1.3 billion euros of EBITDA and net profit of 390 million euros, La Repubblica’s Affari & Finanza supplement reports, without citing sources.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................