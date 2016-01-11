FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Idea RE unlikely to start share offer on Jan 13 - source
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2016 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

Idea RE unlikely to start share offer on Jan 13 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A share offering by Italian property company Idea Real Estate which market watchdog Consob said would start on Jan. 13 is unlikely to begin on that date, a source close to the group said on Monday.

“The dates published by Consob were indicative,” the source said, adding the company would decide the final schedule for the share offering based on market conditions.

Earlier on the day Italian real estate investment trust Coima Res said it would not start its initial public offering on Monday as previously indicated and would publish final dates for the share sale as soon as possible.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Luca Trogni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.