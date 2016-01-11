Idea RE unlikely to start share offer on Jan 13 - source

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A share offering by Italian property company Idea Real Estate which market watchdog Consob said would start on Jan. 13 is unlikely to begin on that date, a source close to the group said on Monday.

“The dates published by Consob were indicative,” the source said, adding the company would decide the final schedule for the share offering based on market conditions.

Earlier on the day Italian real estate investment trust Coima Res said it would not start its initial public offering on Monday as previously indicated and would publish final dates for the share sale as soon as possible.