a year ago
Italian banks must do more to reduce NPLs over medium term -IMF
May 23, 2016

Italian banks must do more to reduce NPLs over medium term -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - Italian banks need to take additional measures to reduce their stock of non-performing loans over the medium term and should be required to produce regular updates of their NPL strategy, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

In a report on Italy, the IMF said further consolidation was important to improve efficiency in the Italian financial system, which is weighed down by some 360 billion euros ($403 billion) of doubtful loans, equivalent to almost a quarter of the country's gross domestic product.

"Bank supervisors should ensure that banks' future investments are based solely on commercial considerations," the IMF said after their annual meeting with authorities in Rome. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Isla Binnie)

