IMF team in Italy for "intense" review - sources

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - An IMF team that arrived in Italy on Thursday is expected to focus more closely than usual on the health of the banking system in an “intense” review of the country’s finances, sources said.

“It will be an intense mission,” a source with knowledge of its agenda told Reuters. “There has been so much work done over the last few months by this government.”

In a sign of goodwill towards Prime Minister Mario Monti’s technocratic government, the economists will make what is technically a routine assessment undertaken every year, and not the enhanced review agreed by former leader Silvio Berlusconi at the height of Italy’s debt crisis last November.

But the team’s size - a dozen experts instead of the usual five or six - is a reflection of the huge task undertaken by economists and Monti, a former European Commissioner, sources said, in trying to cut the huge debt pile of the euro zone’s third largest economy.

More so than during previous missions, the IMF experts are focusing on the health of Italy’s banks, another source said. The officials met with top lenders Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan earlier on Thursday, before moving on to Rome later this week.

How the banks have used the European Central Bank’s LTRO cash injection and how much of the country’s sovereign bonds they have bought is at the top of the IMF’s question list, the added.

The team is headed by Aasim Husain, vice-director of the IMF’s European department. A preliminary verdict on the Italian economy, one of the world’s slowest-growing in the past decade, will be communicated at the end of the two-week visit, a spokeswoman for the IMF said.

The experts have set up interviews with top officials at Rome’s ministries and regulators as well as Milan’s big banks and universities over the next couple of weeks.

The team will hold interview with representatives of Milan’s Bocconi university - where Monti once taught - and U.S. ratings agencies. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Michael Roddy)