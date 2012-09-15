FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Single euro zone seat at IMF "inevitable"-Italy min
September 15, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Single euro zone seat at IMF "inevitable"-Italy min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Saturday it was inevitable that the euro zone would eventually be represented by one single seat at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that he would be in favour of that development.

“It is desirable and also inevitable that we will arrive at one united seat for euro zone countries at the IMF,” he told a news conference in Nicosia.

“My opinion is the sooner we do it the better, Italy would support the idea immediately,” he added. (Reporting By Francesca Landini, writing by Catherine Hornby)

