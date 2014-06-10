FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's FTSE MIB closes up 0.33 pct after Monte Paschi adjustments
#Financials
June 10, 2014

Italy's FTSE MIB closes up 0.33 pct after Monte Paschi adjustments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - The Italian stock market said on Tuesday the blue-chip FTSE MIB index had closed up 0.33 percent at 22,502 after adjustments made for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena securities.

Earlier on Tuesday index provider FTSE said changes had been made to the FTSE MIB index to include three types of Monte Paschi securities.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena closed up 19.9 percent on Tuesday on the second day of a mammoth 5 billion euro rights issue.

The shares had failed to trade throughout the session until the close, a similar pattern as that of Monday.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

