Italy summons Indian ambassador over marines' arrest
March 6, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

Italy summons Indian ambassador over marines' arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 6 (Reuters) - The Italian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Indian ambassador to protest over the continued jailing of two marines for allegedly shooting two fishermen they believed to be pirates.

The summoning of the ambassador further escalated a dispute between the two countries over the incident last month.

The two marines were assigned to protect the Italian merchant vessel Enrica Lexie, which was sailing off the Indian coast when they opened fire to avert what they thought was a pirate attack. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)

