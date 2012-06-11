FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy well-placed to face financial turmoil-minister
#Financials
June 11, 2012 / 10:22 AM / in 5 years

Italy well-placed to face financial turmoil-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Measures adopted by Italy so far have put the euro zone’s third-largest economy on a sound footing to face the current financial turmoil, the country’s industry minister said on Monday, dismissing the idea Rome may need external help at some point.

“Italy has done what was necessary to save itself in past months,” Industry Minister Corrado Passera said when asked if Spain’s aid deal meant that a bailout for Italy was a more remote or whether it was a closer possibility.

Austerity measures adopted so far position Italy “among countries better placed to deal with the financial turmoil Europe finds itself in,” he added.

Passera said the aid deal for Spanish banks agreed at the weekend showed Europe’s ability to do what necessary.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina

