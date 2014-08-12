FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rome, other Italian cities hit by deflation in July
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rome, other Italian cities hit by deflation in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds detail, background, consumer association comment)
    ROME, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Italy flirted with deflation in
July, data showed on Tuesday, with consumer prices flat from a
year earlier and falling in several large cities, including
Rome.
    The zero inflation rate was down from a marginal 0.2 percent
rate in June and was the lowest since July 2009, national
statistics bureau ISTAT reported, confirming a preliminary
estimate.
    The euro zone's third-largest economy is facing the danger
the region as a whole is confronting. Italy fell back into
recession in the second quarter, and analysts warn that falling
prices could cause consumers to delay purchases and lead to even
weaker domestic demand.  
    "There is a full-blown deflation alarm and the Italian
economy is now risking a cardiac arrest," said consumers'
association Codacons in a statement.
    The harmonised index of consumer prices - or HICP - has been
falling steadily since a level of 3.6 percent in mid-2012.
    On a month-on-month basis, prices were down 2.1 percent in
July because of summer discount sales for clothes and shoes.
    ISTAT also confirmed its preliminary data issued on July 31
for the main domestic price index (NIC), which showed a decline
of 0.1 percent on the month in July and a gain of 0.1 percent on
an annual basis.
    The much steeper month-on-month drop for the HICP is because
the NIC does not include items affected by discount sales. 
    The regional breakdown, which is only released with the
definitive data, showed deflation has already taken effect in
Rome, where prices were down an annual 0.2 percent. They also
fell in five regional capitals, among them Turin, down 0.4
percent, and Florence, down 0.3 percent.
    Prices in communications were down 9 percent nationwide from
a year earlier, clothing and footwear were down 1.2 percent and
food and drink was 0.9 percent cheaper.
    So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and
fresh food prices, stood at 0.6 percent in July, based on the
NIC index, slowing from 0.7 percent in June, ISTAT said.

 (Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.