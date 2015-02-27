FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Feb EU-harmonised consumer prices unexpectedly rise
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 27, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Italy Feb EU-harmonised consumer prices unexpectedly rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent on the month in February, with the year-on-year rate turning slightly positive after two months of deflation, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The HICP index gained 0.1 percent versus February of last year after falling 0.5 percent annually in January. Analysts had forecast a 0.2 percent decline on the month and a 0.3 percent fall on the year, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC) gained a preliminary 0.3 percent on the month, but fell 0.2 percent annually. Analysts had forecast the NIC would be flat on the month and fall 0.5 percent on the year.

Fresh food and cigarette price rises drove up the index in February, ISTAT said.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at a positive 0.6 percent year-on-year on the NIC index in February, up from 0.3 percent in January. No core inflation data is available for the HICP. ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdowns: The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

FEB JAN DEC Monthly change 0.3 -2.5 0.0 Yr/yr inflation 0.1 -0.5 -0.1 Index (base 2005=100) 117.3 117.0 120.0 The NIC index:

Monthly CPI change 0.3 -0.4 0.0 Yr-on-yr inflation -0.2 -0.6 0.0 Index (base 2010=100) 107.1 106.8 107.2 ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP in February:

Sector m/m yr/yr

Food 0.5 0.9

Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 2.7 2.7

Clothing -2.5 -0.1

Housing, electricity, fuel 0.1 -1.4

Domestic goods 0.0 0.4

Health spending 0.1 1.1

Transport 0.7 -3.0

Communications 0.0 -1.1

Recreation 0.7 -0.2

Education 0.0 1.9

Hotels, restaurants 0.1 1.0

Other goods, services 0.0 -0.1 (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.