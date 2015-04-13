Head of Italy's highway agency resigns after Sicily road collapse

* Collapse highlights degraded state of country’s roads

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s highway management agency ANAS resigned on Monday after growing pressure over the degraded state of the country’s road system which was underlined by a collapse on one of the main motorways in Sicily.

Pietro Cucci told Transport Minister Graziano Delrio he would step down as ANAS president in mid-May following the approval of the 2014 accounts, the agency said in a statement.

ANAS came under heavy criticism after a column supporting the main highway connecting Palermo in northwestern Sicily and Catania in the east gave way at the weekend following a landslide, cutting one of the island’s main transport arteries.

A combination of squeezed public spending after years of recession, mismanagement and chronic corruption around public works contracts, have starved infrastructure of investment.

Without the A19 highway, which cuts through the hilly centre of Sicily, travellers between its two biggest cities must either follow the coast or take smaller local roads, adding hours to the journey or rely on a train service that takes up to 6 hours.

The affected stretch of motorway is expected to be demolished and rebuilt - likely to take months or even years.

The closure of the motorway, just months before the beginning of the summer tourist season, highlighted the dire state of much of the highway network in southern Italy and the lack of coordination between authorities meant to maintain it.

“The truth is that the landslide that destroyed the section of the Palermo-Catania highway could have been made safe,” said Erasmo D‘Angelis, head of a unit set up by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to monitor infrastructure.

“ANAS and the regional government should have intervened 10 years ago and no one did.”

In a statement on Sunday, ANAS said it was not responsible for the area in which the landslide occurred and had not been notified of any risk. The governor of the region of Sicily, Rosario Crocetta, also rejected any blame.

“The highway isn’t managed by the region of Sicily, it’s managed by the central government, so it should be ANAS and the central government that intervenes,” he told SkyTG24 television. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams)