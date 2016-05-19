FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ING head discussed fibre-optic investments with Italy PM
May 19, 2016

ING head discussed fibre-optic investments with Italy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - The head of ING Group discussed helping to fund the expansion of high-speed Internet in Italy at a meeting with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Dutch financial services group said.

News of the meeting between Renzi and ING CEO Ralph Hamers had fuelled market speculation that ING might be interested in expanding in Italy where the government is keen to promote mergers as a way of supporting the country’s ailing banking industry.

“It was a courtesy meeting,” an ING spokeswoman said in a note, adding the bank was willing to finance infrastructure investments in fibre-optic networks in Italy.

Rolling out ultra-fast Internet is a key plank of Renzi’s reform agenda.

The prime minister’s office had no comment on the meeting.

ING operates in Italy through its ING Direct online business.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
