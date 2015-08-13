UnipolSai in first-ever catastrophe bond to cover Italy earthquake risk

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Italian insurer UnipolSai has completed a 200 million euro ($222 million) catastrophe bond called Azzurro Re, the first aimed primarily at covering earthquake risk in Italy.

Demand to invest in insurance-linked securities (ILS) such as catastrophe or “cat” bonds has grown sharply in the years since the financial crisis as investors seek higher returns than those on offer in more traditional financial markets.

But the bulk of cat-bond issuance, which is mostly tied to natural catastrophes such as hurricanes and earthquakes and as such little correlated to bonds, stocks and other assets, comes from the United States, where modelling is more advanced.

Azzurro Re, which is also the year’s first Europe-focused cat bond, was structured and placed by Willis Capital Markets & Advisory (WCMA), part of Willis Group Holdings, and covers UnipolSai, one of the largest buyers of Italian earthquake cover, for three-and-a half years.

“Italy is one of the places in Europe where people are most concerned about earthquakes,” said Bill Dubinksy, head of ILS at WCMA. “We’re not going to see a flood of these, but there is a lot of interest ... we’ll see a gradual shift to these sorts of deals.”

Among the main attractions for the insurer issuing the bond is that it diversifies risk to the capital markets, instead of relying solely on the credit quality of a reinsurer. In addition, under impending European capital rules for insurers, catastrophe bonds are treated more favourably.

More than 20 investors backed the bond, which was oversubscribed and increased in size from an initial 150 million euros. They will each receive a minimum of 2.15 percent plus a variable extra payment based on Euribor minus 38 basis points with a floor of zero.

It was structured to mirror the terms more usually agreed on Unipolsai’s other reinsurance contracts, to help it integrate the bond into its broader property catastrophe reinsurance programme, the groups said in a statement.

UnipolSai has more than 10 million insured clients and in 2014 had took in around 16 billion euros in premiums. ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)