FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy insurance watchdog head investigated over Fonsai-source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

Italy insurance watchdog head investigated over Fonsai-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s financial police are investigating the president of insurance watchdog Isvap, Giancarlo Giannini, as part of a probe into the takeover of insurer Fondiaria-SAI by peer Unipol, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The police are searching Giannini’s offices in Rome, the source said, as part of the probe launched by a Turin court.

The merger of Unipol and the Fondiaria group is due to be operative at the beginning of next year.

Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Catherine Hornby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.