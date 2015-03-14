FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sawiris considers buy in Italy internet sector - Corriere della Sera
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 14, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Sawiris considers buy in Italy internet sector - Corriere della Sera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 14 (Reuters) - Naguib Sawiris is considering making an acquisition in Italy’s Internet sector, the Egyptian tycoon said in an interview published on Saturday.

Sawiris, whose family founded Egypt’s giant Orascom group, said in an interview with Corriere della Sera that he planned to create a new data centre in Milan, which would be Italy’s biggest, by the end of April.

“We are also weighing up another acquisition, still in the Internet sector,” said Sawiris, who made an unsuccessful bid to buy a stake in Telecom Italia in 2012.

Sawiris, a former owner of Italian mobile operator Wind, agreed in February to take a majority stake in European broadcaster Euronews.

He controls internet company Italiaonline, which scrapped a planned IPO last October due to adverse market conditions.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
