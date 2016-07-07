FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo will not inject additional resources into Atlante -report
July 7, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Intesa Sanpaolo will not inject additional resources into Atlante -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy's bank rescue fund Atlante will be boosted to help lenders shed their non-performing loans, the chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo told la Repubblica on Thursday, adding Italy's biggest retail bank will not contribute additional money to the fund.

The Atlante fund was set up to help Italian banks raise fresh financial resources to boost their capital and shift some of the 360 billion euros ($399.31 billion) of bad debt clogging up their balance sheets. Intesa put 845 million euros in the 4.25 billion euro fund.

Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in any acquisition in Italy, chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro told the media, when asked whether the bank was looking at troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

$1 = 0.9016 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini and Paola Arosio; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
