Italian state fund eyes investments in food sector
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Italian state fund eyes investments in food sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italian state-sponsored investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with an agriculture ministry's agency to jointly invest in the food sector.

Investors' interest for premium food and beverage companies in Italy is on the rise. Italian wine maker Masi Agricola last week successfully completed an offer of its shares which will start trading on the Milan's stock exchange on Tuesday.

Italy's agriculture and food sector accounts for 17 percent of gross domestic product with exports totalling 34 billion euros last year, FSI said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
