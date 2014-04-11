FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Anima prices IPO at 4.20 euros/share
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Anima prices IPO at 4.20 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Anima Holding said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering at 4.20 euros a share, near the top of its price range, valuing the company at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75 billion).

In a statement, the company said demand surpassed by more than five times the size of the offer.

Anima Holding will debut on the Italian stock exchange on April 16. Goldman Sachs, UBS, Banca IMI and UniCredit are arranging the deal to list up to 55 percent of the company. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

