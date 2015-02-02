Italian e-commerce group Banzai starts IPO offer

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banzai has started selling shares in an initial public offering that values the e-commerce group at up to 277 million euros ($314 million) and aims to list up to 39.4 percent of its capital on the Milan bourse.

Banzai said in a statement on Monday it had started offering up to 8 million new shares and as many existing shares at a price of between 6.75 euros and 8.50 euros each. The offer runs until Feb. 11.

Banzai, which owns websites such as SaldiPrivati or Giallo Zafferano, had revenues of 120 million euros in the first nine months of 2014. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)