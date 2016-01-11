FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Coima Res says won't launch IPO on Monday
January 11, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Coima Res says won't launch IPO on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian real estate investment trust Coima Res said it would not start its initial public offering on Monday as previously indicated and would publish final dates for the share sale as soon as possible.

The company, which built the Milan’s Porta Nuova development project, said in a statement that the dates indicated in its IPO prospectus were “tentative and preliminary.”

Coima Res is selling new shares at 10 euros each to raise 300 million euros, Consob said in its newsletter on Monday. It could increase the offer by a further 22.5 million shares. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

