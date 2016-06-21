FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's ENAV valued at 2.0-2.5 bln euros in IPO - study
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Italy's ENAV valued at 2.0-2.5 bln euros in IPO - study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - A confidential study for ENAV's initial public offering values the Italian air traffic controller at between 2.0-2.5 billion euros ($2.3-$2.8 billion) as pre-marketing for the deal started on Tuesday.

Italy's treasury aims to sell up to 49 percent of ENAV next month in an effort to meet an ambitious target of 8 billion euros in privatisation proceeds this year.

The study by Mediobanca Securities, one of the global coordinators for the offer, said the company's steady cash flow would sustain an "attractive dividend policy."

If successful, the IPO will mark the first listing of an air traffic control provider in Europe.

Britain privatised air traffic control provider NATS in 2001 setting up a public-private partnership in which the government owns a 49 percent stake. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za,; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.