FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Post Office to list shares in October -Chairman
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Italy Post Office to list shares in October -Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s state-owned Post Office will sell shares in up to 40 percent of the company in an initial public offering in October, raising money to lower the country’s massive debt, Chairman Luisa Todini said on Thursday.

Poste Italiane will file its prospectus with market watchdog Consob by Aug. 10, Todini told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

“The stake to be sold won’t be more than 40 percent, but the decision (on the exact amount) will be up to the owner (the Treasury),” she said.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.