Italy's Rai Way prices IPO at 2.95 euros/share
November 13, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Rai Way prices IPO at 2.95 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian state broadcaster Rai’s network unit Rai Way said on Thursday it had priced its initial public offering at 2.95 euros a share, at the bottom of the initial price range.

The deal values the company, whose stock will start trading on the Milan bourse on Nov. 19, at 802 million euros ($1 billion). The order book was covered 2.1 times, it said.

Rai Way is the first Italian company since last summer to successfully complete a listing after a handful of candidates scrapped or postponed their plans to go public. (1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

