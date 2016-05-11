FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tamburi says plans to list Furla, Eataly in 2017
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Tamburi says plans to list Furla, Eataly in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian merchant bank Tamburi Investment Partners plans to list handbag maker Furla and upmarket food chain Eataly next year, it said in a presentation on Wednesday.

Italian companies have struggled to go public so far this year. Only exercise machine maker Technogym and real estate group Coima Res IPO-COIM.MI have been successful.

Tamburi, whose assets include stakes in listed companies such as Moncler and Ferrari, said last week it would invest at least 30 million euros in Furla and help it with a market listing that would enhance its growth.

The handbag and accessories maker posted revenue of 339 million euros ($387 million) last year, 80 percent of which was generated outside Italy, Tamburi said in its presentation.

Eataly, famous for selling regional Italian delicacies in its food stores around the world, reached sales worth 380 million euros in 2015, according to Tamburi.

The merchant bank bought a 20 percent stake in the premium food chain in 2014 through investment vehicle Clubitaly.

$1 = 0.8750 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.