Italcementi says plant seizure does not affect primary operation
October 11, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Italcementi says plant seizure does not affect primary operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The world’s fifth largest cement maker Italcementi said on Thursday the seizure of one of its cement plants in Italy due to alleged illegal toxic emissions does not affect the factory’s primary operations.

“It concerns emission points that do not relate to primary the combustion process, but some secondary phases of production,” the company said in a statement on the plant near Rome, which employs 200.

The note said the seizure by police related to a process to bring the plant’s emissions in line with European standards which had been in course for some weeks and was already partially completed. (Reporting by Naomi O‘Leary)

