Italcementi says plant seizure will not stop production

ROME, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italcementi, the world’s fifth-biggest cement maker, said on Thursday the court seizure of one of its plants near Rome will not stop production and that it has 10 days to update the facility to adhere to European Union standards.

Earlier on Thursday, an Italian court seized the cement plant over alleged toxic emissions.

“The company has been given 10 days to conclude an update that was already underway, and in the meantime production will not be interrupted,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Naomi O‘Leary.)