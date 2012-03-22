FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy moderate union says changing govt plan on firing
March 22, 2012

Italy moderate union says changing govt plan on firing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 22 (Reuters) - The head of moderate Italian trade union CISL said on Thursday that it was working to change the government’s proposal on easing firing restrictions.

“We are changing the government’s proposal on firing for economic reasons,” Raffaele Bonanni said in reference to the government’s plan to make it easier for firms to fire individual workers for business reasons, rather than just for misconduct.

Bonanni said in a statement ahead of a meeting with the government that the CISL wanted to work with the centre-left Democratic party to create “a more credible labour reform” than the one proposed by Prime Minister Mario Monti.

The CISL has taken a far softer stance than the left-wing CGIL union, which has promised 16 hours of strikes against the labour reform.

