FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's PM Monti concedes to unions, ally on labour
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

Italy's PM Monti concedes to unions, ally on labour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday made concessions to the country’s biggest labour union and its key centre-left ally which had opposed labour reform plans that made it easier for companies to fire employees.

Under changes to proposals presented to cabinet last month, the measure will allow a judge to order the reinstatement of workers laid off when the business reasons advanced for the dismissal are “manifestly inexistent”.

By contrast, the revised measures will also lower the maximum compensation payable to laid off workers to 24 months salary from a previous top limit of 27 months’ salary.

Last month Monti proposed allowing companies to fire workers for business reasons without foreseeing the possibility of reinstatement, drawing protests from the CGIL labour union and the Democratic Party (PD), which backs his government.

“In cases where the economic motivations for firing are manifestly inexistent, a judge can decide to reinstate that worker,” Labour Minister Elsa Fornero told reporters.

Monti said the package would be sent to parliament on Wednesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.