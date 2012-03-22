Italian industry sees hope in Monti's reform

* Italian motor industry in slump

* Unions oppose Monti’s reforms

* Manufacturers say reforms will boost competitiveness

By Jennifer Clark

TURIN, March 22 (Reuters) - The westbound road out of Turin, framed by the Alps, would be scenic if it were not for the long line of shuttered car and parts plants that testify to a deep slump in Italy’s car industry.

The small firms that cluster around Fiat’s Mirafiori factory, now working only around three days a month, have struggled for years with falling orders, as the domestic market declined in 2011 to its lowest level since 1996.

But manufacturers dependent on Italy’s Detroit see some hope in moves by unelected, technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti to overhaul old labour laws. Outside Italy, Monti’s efforts to reform the economy are viewed by some as a test of Europe’s willingness to learn from its debt crisis.

At headlight maker OLSA, a stone’s throw from idled icons like Bertone and Pininfarina, CEO Massimo Bravin says the changes will help revive stubbornly low productivity.

“We have a chronic problem with high levels of absenteeism, and this (existing) law protects workers from the consequences,” said Bravin, who heads a 1,000-strong workforce at the Italian company which is similar in size to the thousands of other manufacturers that make the country a leading exporter.

Monti is forging ahead with changes to labour rules he says are vital to getting Italy’s economy back to growth. But he is running into tough resistance from Italy’s biggest trade union and the political left.

The CGIL union has called a day-long strike against Monti’s plan, saying the reforms will boost already high unemployment in the midst of a recession.

The hot-button issue is Article 18, a key clause in Italy’s labour code that gives workers at companies with more than 15 employees the right to sue for unfair dismissal.

This job protection mechanism, created to prevent discrimination in the workplace, is a reason for high levels of absenteeism in manufacturing companies, Bravin told Reuters.

The problem is likely to decline if the reform is passed by parliament, he says, creating a more favourable investment climate.

ABSENTEEISM

“In January and February our absentee rate was 12 percent in Italy, while at our factory in Poland it was 2 percent. How can you expect foreign companies to invest here?,” Bravin told Reuters from his office overlooking a landscape of parts makers, car dealerships and shopping malls on Turin’s outskirts.

Like some of its competitors, OLSA has prospered by opening factories in Brazil, Mexico, China and Poland to cut costs, keeping value-added functions like design and quality testing in Italy. But inflexible Italian labour practices dating back to the late 1960s are the biggest brake on growth for his firm, Bravin added.

“If you can show that single examples (of underperformance) are not tolerated, you boost productivity across the board.”

Monti’s reform would remove some uncertainty for employers about cutting staff and how much it will cost.

Under the current system, if a worker appeals against dismissal, he or she must be kept on payroll while the case works its way slowly through the courts, and be given the job back if the appeal is successful, as is often the case.

According to a survey conducted by Italy’s Human Resource Executives Association, 43 percent of member companies surveyed in March 2012 said they had been forced to reinstate fired workers after they went to court.

Last year CEO Sergio Marchionne succeeded in unilaterally changing labour rules at Fiat after a two-year struggle with unions, making it the first big Italy-based company to take on what was long seen as a taboo.

Many in the trade unions were flummoxed by Marchionne, who exploited a political vacuum in Italy to reject a tradition of collective bargaining. Marchionne has also threatened to close plants and move production elsewhere.

“We were used to endless talk and all-night negotiating rounds,” recalled Maurizio Peverati, head of the Piedmont branch of moderate trade union UILM. “Then Marchionne came along with his slide presentations and told me, ‘Time is money.’ The meeting took forty minutes. We just weren’t ready for that.”

MANY MANUFACTURERS SUFFERING

While OLSA is doing well, many of its neighbours on Turin’s tidy but anonymous outskirts are not.

Nearby factories that used to be owned by niche carmakers Bertone and Pininfarina have plans to restart production. But lesser-known suppliers like Saturno, which makes plastic stamping presses, and seat-maker Lear, are trapped in bureaucratic limbo.

Fiat’s suppliers were hurt by changes in demand, not labour laws, but Italy’s rules make winding them down a long, bureaucratic and costly process. Snail-like bureaucracy and red tape are another crippling problem for Italian industry.

Saturno is in bankruptcy protection, and its 380 workers’ jobs have been preserved by Italy’s temporary layoffs scheme for two years. The company is about to go bust after a 3 million euro offer from parts maker IMR fell through last week.

“It was bureaucracy that killed this deal,” said IMR executive Diego Bava, who handled the talks with Saturno. “Our offer had to be approved by the ministry in Rome, and time ran out on the layoffs period without it okaying the deal.”

Saturno is now likely to enter liquidation, said Bava. After that, the workers will still be eligible for payments under the current layout scheme for two more years.

Under a part of Monti’s reforms not due to come into effect until 2017, Saturno workers would be moved onto a new system of unemployment insurance after one year in a layoff scheme.

That means companies will save the money from a temporary layoff scheme that could drag on for years.

“Italy has one of the most challenging sets of labour practices in Europe,” a senior executive at one of Fiat’s suppliers said on condition of anonymity. “These policies are designed to help workers, but in the end when they become an extra cost for businesses, you have a long-term issue.”

Companies operating in Italy can currently only get rid of workers collectively at a time of restructuring and after a lengthy consultation procedure with unions. They can close an entire product line but cannot fire individual workers for economic reasons.

“This is the most important reform to be proposed by Mario Monti’s government so far in terms of growth,” said Giorgio Barba, economics professor at the University of Milan.

Turin unions say the reforms will cull the weaker parts makers as the country struggles to emerge from a recession, causing severe pain in the short run.

“A lot of the suppliers that work for Fiat are already on their last legs because Fiat has cut back on investment,” said Marinella Baltera, an official at the Fiom metalworker’s union.

“Now, if the temporary layoff period is shortened, it will accelerate closures. You simply cut off the oxygen. You create unemployment.”

But another supplier said in the long term the reforms would be good for businesses that survive.

“The reforms should make it easier to fire people, and of course the risk is then the people will be fired,” said a manager at another Fiat supplier who also asked not to be named. “In the short term, that means recession. In the long term, it will stimulate investment.”

If the reforms speeds up a Darwinian process among suppliers in Turin, the entire sector may benefit, said OLSA’s Bravin.

“I think there is a lot of potential in this region,” he said. “We know how to make cars here, and labour costs are lower than elsewhere in Europe. If the unions were to understand the need for flexibility, we could all be more competitive.”