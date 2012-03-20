FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Monti says unions split over plan to make firing easier
March 20, 2012 / 7:55 PM / in 6 years

Italy's Monti says unions split over plan to make firing easier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 20 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday that trade unions and employers had given their support to most of the government’s plans to reform the labour market, but the largest union, the left-wing CGIL, had rejected its proposals to ease firing restrictions.

Speaking to reporters after a three hour meeting, Monti said he had obtained “broad overall backing”.

Labour Minister Elsa Fornero will work over the next two days to fine-tune details in order for the government to proceed with legislation to present to parliament, he said.

However, regarding the main sticking point of the government’s proposals, easing firing restrictions under article 18 of the labour statute, he said the unions had given their backing “except for the CGIL, which gave a negative opinion”.

The government will meet again with unions and emplyers on Thursday, trade union official said.

