May 23, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

Lavazza 2015 profit jumps after sale of Keurig Green Mountain stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Lavazza said on Monday its net profit soared to 802 million euros ($898 million) last year from 127 million euros in 2014 thanks to the capital gain from the sale of a stake in U.S.-based coffee company Keurig Green Mountain.

The Turin-based company used part of the cash coming from the stake sale to fund expansion abroad through the acquisition of small Danish group Merrild and French premium coffee brand Carte Noire.

With the acquisition of France's Carte Noire, Lavazza expects revenues to hit 1.7 billion euros this year from 1.5 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
