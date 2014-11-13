Italian engineer abducted in Libya in July freed-Italy ministry

ROME, Nov 13 (Reuters) - An Italian construction engineer abducted in Libya last July has been freed, Italy’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Marco Vallisa was kidnapped on July 5 along with two other workers from Macedonia and Bosnia in the town of Zuwara. The two others were freed several days later.

A foreign ministry statement said Vallisa was on his way back to Italy but gave no details of how he was freed.

Libya has seen a rise in kidnappings of diplomats, foreigners and Libyans, with a fractious government and parliament unable to control militias that helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Vallisa worked for the northern Italian construction company Piacentini Costruzioni. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Ralph Boulton)