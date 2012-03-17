FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five die, 51 saved on migrant boat off Libya
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 6 years

Five die, 51 saved on migrant boat off Libya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - Five migrants were found dead on Saturday on a small boat off the coast of Libya while another 51 were rescued after the vessel sent out an SOS when its engine stopped working, according to the Italian coastguard.

The seven-metre-long boat was in Libyan waters some 137 km (85 miles) south of the Italian island of Lampedusa when it was assisted by Italian coastguards and finance police.

The survivors, 19 of whom required urgent medical assistance, were taken to Lampedusa, coastguard spokesman Massimo Maccheroni said. “We still don’t know how the people died or how long the boat had been at sea.”

The boat set sail from Libya and the passengers appeared to be from sub-Saharan Africa, he said, but their nationality was not known.

Thousands of migrants from Africa and Asia have died attempting to cross by sea into Italy, mainly travelling in overloaded and unsafe fishing vessels.

In 2011 a record 1,500 migrants, mainly from Somalia and other parts of Africa, died trying to reach European shores, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.