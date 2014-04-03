FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Enel close to 20-year U.S. LNG deal with Cheniere
April 3, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Enel close to 20-year U.S. LNG deal with Cheniere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel is close to signing a 20-year supply deal with U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Cheniere Energy, Enel CFO Luigi Ferraris told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

The deal is for 1 billion cubic metres of shale gas per year over a 20-year period, and could be extended for a further 10-year term, he said at a presentation of Italian renwable group Enel Green Power.

The deal comes after Spain’s Endesa, which is controlled by Enel, signed a deal with Chienere Energy for 1.5 million tonnes of LNG for 20-years on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writting by Oleg Vukmanovic

