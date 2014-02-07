Italy companies to build LNG terminal to lower energy costs

* Companies taking action to lower energy costs

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Companies aiming to lower their energy costs plan to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in northeastern Italy capable of importing 800 million cubic metres (mcm) of LNG per year.

Metal parts maker SBE Varvit, one of the companies involved, said the move is aimed at averting job cuts or moving operations abroad.

“The consortium members employ 10,000-12,000 workers. We don’t want to cut wages or move abroad to survive and so have decided to act on energy costs as a last-ditch effort,” SBE Chairman Alessandro Vescovini told Reuters.

The first of its kind in Italy, the terminal is to be built in the port of Monfalcone, in Italy’s northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Sweden’s Electrolux has a factory in the region which faces threat of closure because of high labour costs and, in part, energy prices.

A consortium of 12 companies dubbed Smart Gas Monfalcone plans to spend 110 million euros to build the facility which is expected to operate from 2018.

Around 650 mcm of the gas will meet the needs of the consortium which is also interested in opportunities to sell gas to companies developing dual-fuel systems for cars, trucks and ships.

The consortium has offered 100 mcm of gas to regional utility A2A to convert a coal-powered plant to gas but the utility has declined.

Italy has some of the highest energy prices in Europe and businesses are struggling as the country languishes in its worst post-war recession.

With no nuclear power and very limited use of coal, Italy has been dependent on natural gas to fuel its power generation - most of it imported by pipeline under long-term contracts with Algeria, Russia and Libya.

“We’re hoping that in the next few years LNG prices will fall, especially if the United States starts exporting its shale gas,” Vescovini said.

“It’s a new approach that will not create pollution problems since we’ll be using waste water from the A2A power plant,” he said.

Plans to build a series of LNG plants in Italy, including Gas Natural’s 8 billion cubic metre terminal not far from Monfalcone, have been held up due to a permitting process that gives local authorities extensive powers.

Observers said having local industry on board will provide crucial regional backing for the Monfalcone project, especially given Electrolux’s experience.

Italy uses natural gas to fuel more than 40 percent of its power generation and has three LNG terminals, two of which are under-utilised and one of which has not started taking shipments. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)