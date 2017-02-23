SINGAPORE/MILAN Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender said on Thursday.

The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and four cargoes in May, July and August.

The tender closes on Mar. 6, the sources added. (Reporting by Mark Tay in SINGAPORE, and Oleg Vukmanovic in MILAN; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)