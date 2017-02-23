SINGAPORE/MILAN Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import
terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking 20 cargoes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and
September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender
said on Thursday.
The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in
September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and
four cargoes in May, July and August.
The tender closes on Mar. 6, the sources added.
(Reporting by Mark Tay in SINGAPORE, and Oleg Vukmanovic in
MILAN; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)