FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
CORRECTED-Luxottica CEO says looking at new markets or distribution for M&A
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 24, 2016 / 5:40 PM / in 10 months

CORRECTED-Luxottica CEO says looking at new markets or distribution for M&A

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to read signed, not renewed, paragraph 2)

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Luxottica is always on the lookout for potential targets and would prefer to enter new markets or strengthen its distribution network with acquisitions rather than adding new brands to its portfolio, its chief executive said on Monday.

CEO Massimo Vian told an analyst call Luxottica was concentrated on its recently signed licence accord with Valentino and had a rich brand portfolio.

"We need to be careful not to compete against ourselves," he said. Any acquisition would be "more on the market side or distribution side", he added.

Talking to Reuters earlier on Monday, Vian said Luxottica had a "very solid base" in terms of frames and lenses and would not necessarily look at acquisitions as it seeks to boost its share of the lens market.

"The industry evolution is such that ... it happens that less and less frames and lenses come from two different suppliers," Vian said. Luxottica recently inaugurated a new lens production plant in north-eastern Italy. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.